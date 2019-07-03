CHAMPAIGN-URBANA. Ill. (WAND) - A lot was celebrated today all around Champaign-Urbana while Governor Pritzker made an appearance.
Now that the capital plan has been signed, Gov. Pritzker made his way to the Champaign Public Works Department to meet, discuss and celebrate the work ahead for Illinois.
Some areas that will be part of the $45 billion dollar plan will be resurfacing Prospect Avenue, reconstructing I-57/ I-74 and other parts of on campus.
"We're tackling years of neglected maintenance and state facilities," said Pritzker.
He says people continue to think this is just about transportation improvements but it goes beyond that.
"Rebuild Illinois will create and support hundreds of thousands of new jobs across Illinois. This is a job creation plan in which our state has never seen before," said Pritzker.
He says these jobs cannot be made possible without the infrastructure plan. It will take 6 years, but it will be for the better of Illinois.
Pritzker also made an appearance at the Illini Union in which he promised many students more jobs. He says he wants to keep people in Illinois and attending schools in Illinois.
"We passed a bipartisan balanced budget that increases funding for public universities, community college and makes college more affordable," said Pritzker.
Lastly, he is confident people with stay in C-U by a partnership with U of I's Quantum Physics. He wants to provide some of the best courses and scientists in the area.
To read more about his entire Rebuild Illinois Plan, click here.