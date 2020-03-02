DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur mother and daughter are asking for the public’s help after a devastating scene played out in their front yard over the weekend.
"I came running out and I could hardly get out my front door,” Mary Jo Fromm said. “My door wouldn't open up."
It was around 1 a.m. Saturday when a hit-and-run driver drove into Fromm’s front yard on East Decatur Street, hitting her daughter’s wheelchair ramp and took off.
"It is the last thing we need to go through,” Fromm said.
Fromm’s daughter, Heaven, has been through more in her 10 years on Earth than most go through in a lifetime. The young girl lives with scoliosis, precocious puberty, epilepsy, chronic lung disease, spina bifida, cerebral palsy, fluid on the brain and has developmental delays. She is dependent on a trach, g-tube and wheelchair. The ramp hit by the driver is the only way for Fromm to get Heaven in and out of their house.
"This is a big part [of our life]. We have doctors’ appointments, she has therapy all the time,” Fromm said. “We depend on this ramp to get her in and out."
In a Facebook Live at the time of crash, Fromm cried, expressing concerns over how she would be able to handle the damage. A neighbor’s security video captured the truck speeding away.
"He did a roll stop and turned left on 19th and headed south on 19th towards Webster," she said.
Damage to the ramp is extensive. It is no longer sitting on its platform correctly; parts are separated and bolts on it are loose.
"You didn't just interfere with my life, you interfered with my child's life, something that she depends on,” Fromm said.
Decatur police were called to the home. The responding officer requested backup and three additional officers responded to help put the ramp back in place.
"He went above and beyond the law and I greatly appreciate it,” Fromm said.
Heaven’s surgery will be St. Louis in May. Her insurance will not cover food or lodging for her mom, and with the added expense of fixing or replacing the wheelchair ramp, the family is left trying to figure out how to pay for everything.
To help, a fundraiser will take place from 5 p.m. to midnight on April 4 at Sliderz. The family has also setup a GoFundMe to help with expenses.