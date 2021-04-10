Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.