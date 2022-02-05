BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAND) — No. 18 Illinois took down Indiana 74-57 Saturday as they remain at the top of the Big Ten standings.
The Fighting Illini (17-5, 10-2) have now won four straight games.
Trent Frzaier led the way for the Illini, putting up 23 points on 8 of 11 shooting.
Kofi Cockburn put together another solid outing as he finished with 17 points and eight rebounds
Cockburn fell two rebounds short of his 41st career double-double. He remains just one short Skip Thoren’s career record which has stood since 1965.
With wins against both Indiana and No. 11 Wisconsin this week, the Illini will surely move up the AP Poll. The only question is, how high?
Illinois will face another tough test on the road as the Illini visit No. 4 Purdue in a key Big Ten matchup Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.