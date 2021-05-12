ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois Craft Beer Week is set to return this May after taking a year off during the pandemic in 2020.
The celebration runs from May 14-21 in 2021, according to the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild. Organizers said the latest version of Craft Beer Week is in recognition of the people who keep beer flowing during the hard times brought on by COVID-19.
"Our hats are off to the staff, owners and operators of Illinois breweries and taprooms who masked up every day, put on a smile, and served customers with patience and resilience while the pandemic altered nearly every aspect of their jobs," ICBG leaders said.
Brewers are encouraging the public to pay it forward by coming out to support local businesses during this special week.
Click here for more information about how to support craft brewers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.