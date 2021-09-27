CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Illini football team may be 1-4 on the year, but the culture is changing, which is exactly what Head Coach Bret Bielema has wanted since day one on the job.
As part of the changing culture, you can see improvement in the defense, holding a 2-0 Maryland team at the time to just 20 points, and a 2-1 Purdue team at the time to just 13 points.
While the defense continues to improve, the offense is still struggling. However, one bright spot is still true freshman Josh McCray, who ran for a career-best 156 yards on 24 carries against Purdue. It was the fifth most rushing yards in a single game by a true-freshman in program history.
