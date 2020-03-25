ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois has been graded an "A" for social distancing during the global coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.
Location data and analytics firm Unacast uses information from your phone to show Illinoisans are staying home to slow the spread of the virus.
The company released a "Social Distancing Scoreboard," on Tuesday.
Illinois got an "A," reporting a 40% drop in distance traveled.
Macon County got an "A" with a 52% drop in distance traveled.
Champaign County got a "D" with only a 20% drop.
To check how more Illinois counties scored, click HERE.
Unacast uses anonymous device location data, map data, and intelligence for clients in retail, tourism, real estate, transportation, and marketing industries.