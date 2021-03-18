(WAND) - The Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association released the following statement regarding the plan outlined by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to ease capacity limits and further reopen Illinois over the next several months:
“The plan outlined by Governor Pritzker is a step in the right direction, and we appreciate him understanding the need for a roadmap to allow hotels and convention centers to hold larger meetings and events. This underscores the importance of providing clarity to event planners, supports our shared goal of getting people back to work safely, and illustrates why the Governor’s announcement reflects his desire to serve as the chief marketing officer for the state,” said Michael Jacobson, President and CEO, Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association
>>Those 16 and up can get vaccinated starting April 12, framework announced for state to move to Phase 5
