Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. Winds increasing for the afternoon. Thunder possible. Morning high of 46F with temps falling sharply to near 25. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.