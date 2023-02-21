ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) — After multiple crashes, including a fatal crash that killed two Central A&M students, improvements are on the way for an intersection in Assumption.
The Illinois Department of Transportation coordinated a Road Safety Assessment of the intersection of US-51 and East Leafland in Assumption. According to IDOT, the assessment is a "formal, independent and comprehensive safety performance review of a road conducted by an experienced team of safety specialists and can include local officials and law enforcement."
In July of 2022, 15-year-old Keegan Virden and 16-year-old Connor Rowcliff were killed in a fatal car crash at the intersection. Both were students at Central A&M.
The assessment, completed last fall by IDOT's Bureau of Safety Programs and Engineering, suggested short-term, intermediate, and long-term solutions for the intersection.
Short-term improvements such as increasing the size of intersection signs, repainting pavement markings and adding flashing lights to the approaching intersection warning signs were made in the fall of 2022.
Converting the intersection into a J-turn was recommended as a long-term solution to increase safety. The agency expects that a public meeting will be held later this year regarding the construction plans.
A video provided by IDOT explains how J-Turns work.
