The 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 will air for the first time since 1965 on NBC.
WAND News is celebrating the upcoming May 26 event with several contest giveaways.
The three contests are listed below:
- A drawing will be May 3, 2019 at 3 p.m.
- The winner receives tickets only, which are two sets of four.
Indy 500 Time Trials on May 18 and 19
- A drawing will be May 10, 2019 at 3 p.m.
- The winner will receive four sets of four tickets
- Drawing will be on May 17 at 3 p.m. on Facebook live
- The entries for this contest will be at Miles ONLY
- Grand Prize Winner receives
- Four Indy 500 tickets
- Four rental scanners
- Four rental headphones
- One parking pass
On April 23, WAND will kick off the coverage with Indianapolis 500 historian, Donald Davidson. He will be at Miles Chevrolet with Indy 500 memorabilia and be available to answer questions about the biggest spectacle in racing.
Check back at WANDTV.com for more in the race in the upcoming weeks. For ticket information at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, click here.