Urbana, Ill (WAND) – The underbelly of an I-74 bridge in Urbana reveals corroding steel, a huge hole in a concrete support and a pair of steel structures to keep the bridge in place as the federal government comes to a stand-still on a new infrastructure program.
In April President Trump promised a $2 trillion program for highway and bridge improvements. On Wednesday he walked into an infrastructure meeting with lawmakers, stayed just minutes and then simply walked out.
“I’m tired of being investigated by Congress,” U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, told WANDs Doug Wolfe saying what Trump told the assembled group. “That’s the end of the conversation on infrastructure. Wheeled around and left. I’ve never seen anything like that ever. And it really is a bad situation for a country that desperately needs bipartisan leadership.
On the state level the Illinois legislature is contemplating raising the gas tax as it works to complete a capital bill that will fund highways and bridges. But as of now the federal dollars will not be coming anytime soon. Projects like the I-74 bridge in Urbana will have to wait.
“It’s critical,” Durbin said. “They say right now that roughly one out of five bridges in our state has an engineering challenge.”
Durbin says an infrastructure bill does not have a chance without the president’s support.