DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Dozens gathered this afternoon to continue the holiday celebration. The African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society celebrated the sixth day of Kwanzaa.
The Founder of the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society, Evelyn Hood says celebrating Kwanzaa is important to bring people together.
She says she wants to use this meet-up as a way to keep their African traditions alive with food, poems and traditional wear.
Tomorrow will be the final day of Kwanzaa and they will end with the principle of Faith.