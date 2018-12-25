SPRINGFIELD, IL (WAND) - Out of 800,000 federal employees. It is reported that a little more than half of them are called back to into work (even if they're on Christmas break) without pay. The other half is furloughed, its like 'paid leave'. Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said more than 8,000 people are affected by the partial shutdown.
What's affected by the shutdown?
- National Parks - it is funded by the Interior Department. One is in Springfield and the other is in Chicago. The Associated Press reported the Lincoln Home National Historic Site is closed for the time being.
- The IRS
- The FDA & EPA
- State Department Services