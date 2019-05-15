SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - An invasion of the emerald ash borer is leading to the destruction and removal of ash trees all across Illinois
But one central Illinois community decided to use what's happened for good.
The Savoy mayor, Joan Dykstra, proposed Little Free Libraries to be put in the Savoy community. Public workers say they took her recommendation once they found the ash trees that needed to be removed.
As of now, six libraries will be added.
"I am just excited to be able to share my favorite children books and people in the community have them share their books," said Dykstra.
She says people can take and donate books all year long. In addition, she says each location will have their own librarian to keep the books fully stocked for all to read.
The Little Free Libraries will be at:
- The Savoy Municipal Center, 611 N. Dunlap Ave.
- The Savoy Recreation Center, 402 Graham Drive
- Colbert Park, 203 E. Church St.
- Jones Park, 310 W. Church St.
Dykstra encourages all to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 18 at noon at Colbert Park, which can be found at 203 E. Church St.