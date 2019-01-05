Long John Shooting victim identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Macon County Coroner has now released the name of the man found shot dead inside a Decatur restaurant.
18-year-old Decatur resident Curtis T. Hairston died Friday night from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m. at the Decatur Memorial Hospital.
The autopsy confirmed Hairston died from multiple gunshot wounds of the abdomen and groin.
The second person who may have been shot was transported to a Springfield hospital.
Decatur police are continuing the investigation at this time.