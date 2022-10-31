SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Lakewood man is accused of holding a woman hostage and raping her repeatedly at knifepoint.
David Owens, 19, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated sexual assault.
Owens was arrested Monday. Police said that on Saturday, he held the victim against her will while armed with a knife. They said he raped her while threatening to use the knife.
Bail is set at $2 million. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m.
