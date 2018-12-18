CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A man was reportedly beaten at the University of Illinois campus over the weekend.
The attack took place at the 1300 block of South First Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
The man claims that three people attacked him after a vehicle drove up next to him. After an exchange of words, the victim told police the people inside the vehicle got out, shoved and kicked him repeatedly and drove away.
The victim was not seriously injured. There is no information on any suspects at this time.