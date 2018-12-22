DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police subdued a man with pepper spray after he became irate with employees at a local restaurant and tried to fight officers during an arrest attempt.
According to a signed affidavit, police were called to The Pizza Factory at the 300 block of W. 1st Drive just after 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.
A 38-year-old man had reportedly become irate with employees after his debit card was declined at the restaurant, according to police.
The affidavit says officers placed the man in handcuffs, where he later attempted to kick an officer. Police then forced the man to the ground and the man continued to thrash his body, where he struck an officer in the left eye by flinging his head backward.
According to the affidavit, police forced the man into a squad car after being pepper sprayed.
In an interview with officers, the man acknowledged that he was intoxicated during the altercation.
The man faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated assault to a police officer, resisting and obstructing arrest, criminal trespassing to property and disorderly conduct.
The man is held in the Macon County Jail on a $25,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on January 22nd.