(WAND) - Walmart has removed its mask required at Walmart and Sam's Club stores, but only for fully vaccinated people.
CNBC reports a memo was sent from the company to employers. Officials said the change is immediate at all locations. Employees who are fully vaccinated also don't need to wear masks at stores, offices or other Walmart facilities.
Walmart officials pointed to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which said fully vaccinated people in most situations don't need to wear masks or be socially distant, with the change applying in both indoor and outdoor settings. For fully vaccinated people, two weeks have passed since the second Pfizer or Moderna shot or the single Johnson & Johnson shot.
Employees below the manager level can claim a $75 cash incentive if they are fully vaccinated. They must show their official vaccination card to get the bonus.
“We’re encouraging all associates to get vaccinated and help end this pandemic,” the memo said. “Do it for your health, your family, your friends, your community and your country – let’s help reach our national vaccination goals by the Fourth of July.”
