Mattoon family will soon call Shelby avenue home

MATTOON Ill. (WAND) - Dozens of Mattoon residents took part in the Habitat Home Groundbreaking Ceremony Sunday afternoon.
Coles County Habitat for Humanity says the Dare-Quast family is officially the 39th family to be given the chance to have a newly built home.
The organization says they seek to eliminate poverty housing by building modest, safe and affordable housing for low-income families.
James Dare will be the future owner of the house and says this is an exciting time for his family.
"Our daughter was born per-mature and she has some medical issues so it's good thing for us to try to get ourselves in this position so that way she can stay healthy."
He says he is humbled to see the turn out of people willing to help build the home.
"I'm excited to meet new people and learn new things as we build the house," said Alisha Quast.
The house is scheduled to be done in September. If anyone wants to help with the home's construction they can contact the Habitat for Humanity at 217-348-7063