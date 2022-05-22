DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- After three different delays and a push to the next day to finish game two of the NCAA Tournament Super Regional's between Millikin and Wartburg, the Big Blue managed to continue its historic run in this year's NCAA Tournament, taking down the Knights 10-6.
With the win, the Big Blue will travel to Salem, VA. for a matchup with Salisbury University on Thursday at 3 PM CT in the first round of a double-elimination four team bracket.
With eight teams remaining in this year's tournament, the Big Blue have a good shot at continuing to make history after junior Addison Sargent through seven innings, striking out eight in the process. Four different Big Blue softball players hit doubles with eight different Millikin players notching RBI.
