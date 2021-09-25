Weather Forecast
- Suspects in Decatur murder investigation arrested; 1 still sought by police
- Coroner: Body of missing ISU student Jelani Day has been identified
- Police: Backseat car passengers fired shots in deadly Decatur shooting
- Coroner releases identity of body found in Clinton Lake
- 3 people shot while driving on Garfield Overpass with children present in vehicle
- Jelani Day's sisters plead to raise awareness for missing ISU student
- Motorcyclist hurt in Decatur crash
- Deputies: Man stabbed wife, himself in Decatur
- One teen dead and one injured in early morning shooting in Decatur
- MacArthur student taken to hospital after fight in classroom
