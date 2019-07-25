(WAND) - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded over $5.6 million to the Adult Literacy Grant Program.
The money will be divided among institutions across the state.
The goal is to help adults develop reading, math, writing and English-language skills.
“An estimated 2.1 million Illinois residents need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction,” White said. “I am pleased to provide funding for 113 local literacy projects that will allow adult learners to achieve their utmost potential in the upcoming year. I will continue to do all I can to ensure that every citizen of this state has access to quality literacy programs.”
In Decatur, Richland Community College is receiving $100,000 for its Project Read Plus Adult Literacy program.
Baby TALK in Decatur is getting $50,000 for their Baby TALK Family Literacy program.
A full list of local and state-wide entities receiving funds is attached.