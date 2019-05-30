DAWSON, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews were on scene of a house fire in Dawson.
WAND News was on scene at 48 South John Wayne Road in Dawson. Crews said the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. The home is considered a total loss.
Rochester Fire Department said it was called to assist early Thursday morning, along with several other fire departments. WAND News saw more than seven departments on scene.
Crews said everyone made it out of the home safely. American Red Cross was assisting them.