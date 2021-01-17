Springfield, ILL. (WAND)- Illinois National Guard Troops are in Springfield at the State Capitol building, Old State Capitol, and the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum.
Windows have also been boarded up at the State Capitol building.
This is all in preparation for protests ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
Governor JB Pritzker has activated 200 Illinois National Guard members to Washington D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.