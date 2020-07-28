SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,076 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Champaign County – 1 male 70s
- Coles County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s
- Douglas County: 1 female 60s
- DuPage County: 1 male 80s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Montgomery County: 2 males 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 173,731 cases, including 7,446 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,331 specimens for a total of 2,570,465. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 21 –July 27 is 3.8%. As of last night, 1,383 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 329 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
