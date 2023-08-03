CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois congressional delegation is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars to help fund a proposed series of railroad improvement projects totaling about $1.1 billion. A large chunk of the money will upgrade Union Station used by Amtrak trains serving Central Illinois.
According to Amtrak passenger numbers on its trains have doubled in the past decade. Speeds on the Chicago-Springfield-St. Louis line recently reached 110 mph.
The state has committed $50 million through Gov. Pritzker’s rebuild Illinois program. Senators Durbin and Duckworth are attempting to secure a $872.8 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Federal/State Partnership Program, made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Track improvements in the Chicago area could cut 15 minutes off of travel time for Illini/Saluki and City of New Orleans trains traveling to Champaign, Mattoon and Effingham.
