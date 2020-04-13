Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.