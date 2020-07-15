SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced there are 1,187 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois Wednesday, including 8 new deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Cook County - 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County - 1 male 80s
- Kane County - 1 female 80s
- Will County - 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 156,693 cases, including 7,226 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. The ages range from younger than one to older than 100 years old.
Within the last 24 hours, labs have reported 38,161 specimens for a total of 2,079,601. That state-wide positivity rate for cases tested between July 8 and July 14 is 3.1 percent.
