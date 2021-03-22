SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,220 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 22 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 1 female 50, 1 male 60, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s
- Marshall County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 male 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,223,083 cases, including 21,103 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,374 specimens for a total of 19,676,396. As of last night, 1,182 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 233 patients were in the ICU and 98 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 15-21, 2021 is 2.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 15-21, 2021 is 2.9%.
A total of doses of 5,341,895 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,756,795. A total of 4,747,845 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 361,971 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,148 doses. Yesterday, 41,343 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.