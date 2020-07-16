SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,257 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Cook County – 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Cumberland County – 1 female 80s
- Effingham County – 1 female 80s
- Kane County – 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County – 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County – 1 female 70s
- Ogle County – 1 male 60s
- St. Clair County – 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Union County – 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Whiteside County – 1 male 80s
- Will County – 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County – 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 157,950 cases, including 7,251 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 43,006 specimens for a total of 2,122,607. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 9–July 15 is 3.1%. As of last night, 1,434 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 311 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
