SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,348 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 32 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,164,922 cases, including 20,034 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,630 specimens for a total of 17,270,877. As of last night, 1,726 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 385 patients were in the ICU and 179 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 9–15, 2021 is 2.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 9–15, 2021 is 3.4%.
A total of doses of 2,029,675 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,474,875. A total of 1,863,562 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 251,373 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 63,772 doses. Yesterday, 40,354 doses were administered. Weather will most likely contribute to reduced vaccinations over the next several days.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
