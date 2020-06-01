ILLINOIS (WAND) - A total of $1.3 million meant to benefit critical access pharmacies in Illinois was released over the weekend.
The payments are part of the Critical Access Pharmacy program, which is meant to help pharmacies that have dealt with major financial stress. These problems can be caused by lower rates from the state's managed care program and rate cuts by pharmacy benefit managers.
Pharmacies have to be in medically underserved areas, as determined by the Department of Healthcare and Family Services, in order to qualify for the CAP Program. Over 70 critical access pharmacies are expected to benefit from the announced funding, according to a press release from State Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill).
Affected pharmacies are primarily in rural and underserved downstate communities, Manar added.
“The current public health crisis reinforces the importance of the small, independent pharmacies that are vital to the health and economic viability of rural communities,” Manar said. “Neighborhood pharmacies are facing a double bind of predatory practices by corporate competitors and increased costs due to volatile supply chains amid the pandemic. Despite that, they’ve been a trusted source of local medical care for rural families, and these payments will ensure that service continues.”
The $1.3 million announced Monday is the fourth set of payments to critical access pharmacies under the CAP Program. Comptroller Susana Mendoza released $4.7 million in payments on July 1, 2019 and $1.9 million on Dec. 10, 2019 for the same program.
