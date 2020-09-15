SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The most The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,466 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
• Christian County: 1 male 90s
• Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
• DuPage County: 1 female 80s
• Jasper County: 1 male 70s
• Jersey County: 1 female 90s
• Kane County: 1 female 80s
• Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
• Macon County: 1 male 80s
• Madison County: 1 male 70s
• Ogle County: 1 female 70s
• Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
• Randolph County: 1 male 80s
• Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
• Stark County: 1 female 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 264,210 cases, including 8,332 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 8 – September 14 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,031 specimens for a total of 4,810,827. As of last night, 1,584 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
