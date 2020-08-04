SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,471 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 19 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Adams County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 teen, 1 female 50s, 1 unknown 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Mercer County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Morgan County: 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 2 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 184,712 cases, including 7,545 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,598 specimens for a total of 2,849,395. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 28 – August 3 is 3.9%. As of last night, 1,496 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 365 patients were in the ICU and 125 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.