SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,492 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 39 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Adams County: 1 male 80s
- Bureau County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Christian County: 1 female 80s
- Coles County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- Jackson County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Mercer County: 1 male 90s
- Morgan County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Moultrie County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 60s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 236,515 cases, including 8,064 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,961 specimens for a total of 4,087,122. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 24 – August 30 is 4.3%. As of last night, 1,513 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 362 patients were in the ICU and 146 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
