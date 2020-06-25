(WAND) - More than a million Americans who had already died received COVID-19 stimulus checks, totaling $1.4 billion.
A government watchdog released the information in a report to Congress Thursday.
The finding is part of a review of the federal government's response to the pandemic by the Government Accountability Office, an independent nonpartisan congressional agency.
Congress passed a $2 trillion stimulus package, called the CARES Act, in March to provide relief to American workers and businesses.
Eligible Americans received checks based on their 2018 or 2019 income tax returns, or by filling out a simple tax return.
Those making up to $75,000 a year received checks for $1,200, and couples making up to $150,000 and filing a joint tax return received $2,400, with an additional $500 per qualifying child.
The payments decreased for those making more than $75,000, with an income cap of $99,000 per individual or $198,000 for couples.
The report said Treasury officials worked to meet the CARES Act's mandate to deliver payments as "rapidly as possible," and the IRS sent out the first three batches of payments using previous operational policies and procedures for stimulus payments.
These did not include using [Social Security Administration] death records as a filter to stop payments to decedents.
IRS' legal counsel also "determined that the IRS did not have the legal authority to deny payments to those who filed a return for 2019, even if they were deceased at the time of payment," and had advised applying the same rules to recipients who had filed a 2018 return.
There was an initial backlog when the IRS began sending the first round of payments. Relatives of dead Americans said they received payments on behalf of their loved ones.
Families first believed they could keep the payments, but the IRS updated the guidance in May to say that people who have died do not qualify for the coronavirus relief payments, and payments "should be returned to the IRS."
The IRS does not currently have a plan in place to notify ineligible recipients. This includes the relatives of the almost 1.1 million deceased Americans who received a payment as of April 30.
