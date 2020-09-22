SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,531 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.
• Coles County: 2 males 80s
• Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
• Crawford County: 1 male 70s
• DuPage County: 1 female 80s
• Greene County: 1 female 90s
• Jefferson County; 1 male 50s
• Jersey County: 1 male 80s
• Lake County: 1 female 70s
• LaSalle County: 1 male 70s
• Livingston County: 1 female 80s
• Madison County: 1 female 80s
• McLean County: 1 male 80s
• Morgan County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
• St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
• Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
• Will County: 1 male 70s
• Williamson County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 277,266 cases, including 8,486 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 15 – September 21 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,829 specimens for a total of 5,185,216. As of last night, 1,455 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 367 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
