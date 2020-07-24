SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,532 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 19 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Cook County: 1 female 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 females 90s
- DuPage County: 3 females 90s, 1 female 100+
- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 168,457 cases, including 7,385 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 44,330 specimens for a total of 2,432,523. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 17 –July 23 is 3.4%. As of last night, 1,471 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 325 patients were in the ICU and 115 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
