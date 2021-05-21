SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,573 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths.
In addition, 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
- Kendall County: 1 female 60s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s
- Ogle County: 1 male 40s
- Peoria County; 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 30s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 40s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 2 females 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,373,457 cases, including 22,556 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,099 specimens for a total of 24,124,753. As of last night, 1,426 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 206 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 14-20, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 14-20, 2021 is 2.8%.
A total of 10,767,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,812 doses. Yesterday, 126,023 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.