SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,577 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 47 additional deaths.
IDPH anticipates that the state of Illinois will receive 83,000 doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday. Unlike the currently available Pfizer and Moderna doses, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot and can be stored at much higher temperatures. Like Pfizer and Moderna, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 100% effective in protecting recipients against death and hospitalization.
The vast majority of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – more than 90% – will be distributed to mass vaccination sites throughout the state. The remaining doses will be shipped to other providers across the state.
These doses are in addition to the approximate 288,000 doses the federal government allocated to Illinois this week. This total does not include doses for the city of Chicago, which will receive its own allocation.
“As Dr. Fauci and many medical experts have pointed out time and again, we are so fortunate to have three effective vaccines that are proven to fully protect against death and hospitalization,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed for use at mass vaccination sites across the state, so that we are maximizing their capacity and getting as many eligible Illinoisans vaccinated as possible so that we can win the race against the new virus variants and end this pandemic.”
The newly reported deaths include the following:
- Alexander County: 1 female 70s
- Clay County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 2 teens, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 40s
- Jersey County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 90s
- McLean County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s
- Union County: 1 male 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s
- Wayne County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,189,416 cases, including 20,583 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,181 specimens for a total of 18,234,668. As of last night, 1,231 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 281 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 23–March 1, 2021 is 2.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 23–March 1, 2021 is 2.8%.
A total of doses of 3,186,385 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,630,085. A total of 2,817,892 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 324,827 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 80,416 doses; the highest 7-day rolling average to date. Yesterday, 61,061 doses were administered in Illinois.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.