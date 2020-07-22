SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,598 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 50s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Knox County: 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male 50s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 100+
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 165,301 cases, including 7,347 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,633 specimens for a total of 2,348,487. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 15 –July 21 is 3.2%. As of last night, 1,456 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 337 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Governor JB Pritzker said numbers seem to be slowly rising in Illinois.
"Going out without a mask is not a political statement," Pritzker said. "It demonstrates a callous disregard for the people in your community, in your county, your state, and in our nation."
"The enemy is you," Pritzker said to those who he called "virus deniers."
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
