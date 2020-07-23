SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,624 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Boone County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 male 40s, 4 females 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
- Douglas County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 2 males 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 166,925 cases, including 7,367 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,706 specimens for a total of 2,388,193. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 16 –July 22 is 3.4%. As of last night, 1,473 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 309 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.