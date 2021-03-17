SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,655 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 17 additional deaths.
- Boone County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Grundy County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Randolph County: 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,213,765 cases, including 20,988 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,798 specimens for a total of 19,299,281. As of last night, 1,143 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 259 patients were in the ICU and 102 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 10-16, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 10-16, 2021 is 2.6%.
A total of doses of 5,101,825 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,516,725. A total of 4,283,487 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 358,234 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,223 doses. Yesterday, 102,390 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
IDPH is now posting the weekly number of COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated from the federal government to the State of Illinois. Weekly allocations are broken out into the number of doses allotted for long-term care, second doses, Federally Qualified Health Centers, Safety Net Hospitals, Critical Access Hospitals, Illinois National Guard Vaccine Sites, Illinois Retail Pharmacy, Minority Health and Mobile Teams, Illinois Department of Corrections, dialysis centers, and local health departments. Both first dose and second dose allocation will be broken out by local health department. The City of Chicago receives its own allocation of vaccine and therefore is not included on the IDPH website. These data include vaccine allocated to the state and do not include vaccine that is part of the federal supply, which is directly distributed by the federal government. Data can be found at http://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccineallocations.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.