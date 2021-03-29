SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,761 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 5 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,239,589 cases, including 21,256 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,449 specimens for a total of 20,183,744. As of last night, 1,352 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 280 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Because these hospitalization metrics continue to trend upward, the state has not yet met the conditions to move to the Bridge Phase. However, the state is close to meeting the vaccination threshold: 69 percent of seniors 65 and older have now been vaccinated. Health officials continue to urge all residents to mask up, socially distance and wash hands frequently to reduce transmission and bring the metrics back in line to transition to the Bridge Phase.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 22-28, 2021 is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 22-28, 2021 is 3.8%.
A total of doses of 6,277,895 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,692,795. A total of 5,577,614 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 367,430 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 103,769 doses. Yesterday, 49,192 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.