SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,841 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 49 additional deaths.
Boone County: 1 male 80s
Cook County: 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
Edgar County: 1 female 50s
Ford County: 1 female 40s
Franklin County: 1 male 60s
Fulton County: 1 female 50s
Hancock County: 1 female 70s
Henry County: 1 female 80s
Jersey County: 1 male 70s
Kane County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
Kendall County: 1 female 60s
Madison County: 1 female 70s
McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Morgan County: 1 female 60s
Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s
Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
Schuyler County: 1 male 90s
St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
Stephenson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
Tazewell County: 1 male 50s
Whiteside County: 1 male 40s
Williamson County: 1 male 80s
Winnebago County: 1 male 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,363,507 cases, including 22,369 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,624 specimens for a total of 23,677,720. As of last night, 1,708 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 425 patients were in the ICU and 237 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 7-13, 2021 is 2.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 7-13, 2021 is 3.1%.
A total of 10,229,330 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 72,767 doses. Yesterday, 50,326 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email [dph.sick@illinois.gov]dph.sick@illinois.gov.
