SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,853 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
• Champaign County: 1 female 90s
• Christian County: 1 male 80s
• Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
• DuPage County: 1 female 80s
• Fayette County: 1 male 90s
• Knox County: 1 male 50s
• Monroe County: 1 male 80s
• Wayne County: 1 male 50s
• Williamson County: 1 female 70s
• Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 303,394 cases, including 8,805 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 28 – October 4 is 3.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,538 specimens for a total of 5,924,956. As of last night, 1,631 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 382 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
