SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,941 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s
- Kendall County: 1 female 50s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 178,837 cases, including 7,495 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,782 specimens for a total of 2,699,568. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 24 –July 30 is 3.9%. As of last night, 1,369 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.