SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today 1,941 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
• Bureau County: 1 male 80s
• Clinton County: 1 male 90s
• Coles County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
• Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 male 70s, 1 female 80s
• DuPage County: 1 female 60s
• Hancock County: 1 male 80s
• Henry County: 1 female 60s
• Jasper County: 1 male 60s
• Kane County: 1 female 70s
• Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s
• Lawrence County: 1 female 80s
• Livingston County: 1 male 80s
• Macon County: 1 male 80s
• Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
• Massac County: 1 female 90s
• Peoria County: 1 male 90s
• Perry County: 1 female 70s
• Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
• St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s
• Wayne County: 1 female 50s
• Will County: 1 male 70s
• Williamson County: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 266,151 cases, including 8,367 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 9 – September 15 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,311 specimens for a total of 4,863,138. As of last night, 1,565 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.